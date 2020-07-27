eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+55.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Gross merchandise volume of $25.85B; Active buyers 181.5M.

Over the last 2 years, EBAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward.

