Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.92B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Adjusted gross margin rate of 39.8%; Adjusted operating margin rate of 15.9%.

Over the last 2 years, MDLZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.