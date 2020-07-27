Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-68.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (-15.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 22.5% and operating margin of 6.3%.

Over the last 2 years, LH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.