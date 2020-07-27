Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-107.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.7M (-52.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.