New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.4M (-5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EDU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.