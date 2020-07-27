DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+337.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.21M (+23.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DXCM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.