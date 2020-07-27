Farm Bureau Financial Services (FFG -1.8% ) hired 20-years experienced Angelina Dietz-Robinson as a Wealth Management Advisor who brings with her $172M in assets under management; representing Farm Bureau's most significant hire to-date in its growing wealth management practice.

She is one of the 18 new advisors added by the company in the last nine months and is an experienced financial advisor with expertise in brokerage services, trust services and wealth management planning.

Prior to joining Farm Bureau, Angie worked as an advisor for State Bank, Powell Financial Group, and TIAA.