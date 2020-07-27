Baird keeps an Outperform rating on Dunkin' Brands (DNKN +1.2% ) ahead of the restaurant company's earnings report on July 30.

"Our recent category data points and concept specific checks suggest Dunkin' U.S. comps have improved steadily since the company's last update (late May), with the trajectory exiting Q2 and entering Q3 potentially running ahead of current estimates. Although the impact from rising COVID-19 cases could create some noise in the months ahead, we remain optimistic DNKN can fuel respectable sales momentum in 2021 and beyond, and based on this outlook and the company's durable earnings model, we still see a favorable risk/ reward on the stock at current levels."

An earnings beat out of the donut and coffee chain wouldn't be a total shocker as Dunkin' Brands has topped profit estimates 11 quarters in a row. See consensus estimates on Dunkin' Brands.