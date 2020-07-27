Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.79M (-18.6% Y/Y).

Q2 production and adjusted EBITDA is estimated at 68.9M boe/day, and 91.1M, respectively.

Over the last 2 years, MTDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.