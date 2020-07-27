Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.83 (-76.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (-24.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect same-hospital admissions of -24.1%.

Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.