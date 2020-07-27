The newest of many release dates for Warner Bros. (T -0.8% ) Tenet brings an overseas bow on Aug. 26, and an opening in select U.S. cities on Sept. 3, targeting the long Labor Day weekend.

The Aug. 26 release will come in 70 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the UK.

Japan will follow Sept. 18.

A China release is still undetermined at this point.

Major cinema stocks aren't moving much on the new dates, but then after numerous postponements of the key tentpole releases (including Mulan), the changes now may be less important as delay fatigue sets in.