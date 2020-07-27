Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-55.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (-32.1% Y/Y).

Adjusted Operating income is estimated at $186.8M.

Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.