PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.32M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expect adjusted gross margin of 50.6% and adjusted operating margin of 17.6%.

Over the last 2 years, PKI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.