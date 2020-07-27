Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-33.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.38M (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMED has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.