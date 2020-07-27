EQT Corp. (EQT -2% ) says all 1.4B cfe of natural gas Appalachian production it curtailed in May has returned to sales this month with no degradation to well performance.

EQT said in its Q2 earnings report that it produced 346B cfe in the quarter at an average realized price of $2.36/Mcfe, down 6.5% Y/Y to 370B cfe at an average $2.59/Mcfe, while the company saying it expects total sales volume to rise to 360B-380B in Q3.

The company said it cut capital spending to $303M in Q2 from $466M in the year-ago quarter and has spent $565M of its planned $1.075B-$1.175B in total capex in FY 2020.

EQT is in talks with multiple parties to sell some or all of firm gas transportation held on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, as the project has become "more desirable" with the cancellation of the rival Atlantic Coast Pipeline, executives said during the company's earnings conference call.

J.P. Morgan analysts recently said the canceled ACP could lead to cash flow upside for the company.