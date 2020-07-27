Shares of Kroger (KR +0.6% ) have recovered from an early dip after the company announced that the Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved tax exemption for all technology equipment purchased for its two data centers

On Wall Street, Guggenheim lifted its price target on Kroger to $40 from $37. The PT is above the average sell-side PT of $35.78.

"Kroger is a good combination of valuation, growth, with the likelihood of having dividend stability for multiple years," David Zanoni writes on Seeking Alpha.

