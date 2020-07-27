C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (-11.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expect operating income of $121.7M.

Over the last 1 year, CHRW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.