Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $322.38M (-53.1% Y/Y).

Operating loss is estimated at $82.4M.

Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.