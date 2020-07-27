ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OKE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.