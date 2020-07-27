Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.50 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.61M (-76.4% Y/Y).

Analyst expect Adjusted EBITDA of $68.2M.

Over the last 2 years, BYD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.