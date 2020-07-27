Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-115.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.8B (-1.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expect 2Q book value per share estimate of $115.62 vs. $115.64 in Q1.

Over the last 2 years, CB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.