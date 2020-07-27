RV shipments were up 10.8% in June to mark the biggest monthly percentage gain of the year.

Towable RV shipments were up 12.9% to 33,171 units to more than offset a 9.8% decline in motorhome shipments during the month.

"Reflective of younger, first-time buyers interested in RVing and the continued rise in the #Vanlife phenomenon, Folding Camping Trailers and Type B RVs in the motorhome market continue to see strong gains," updates RVIA.

Sector watch: Winnebago (WGO +2.7% ), Thor Industries (THO +3.6% ), Patrick Industries (PATK +3.6% ), LCI Industries (LCII +4.0% ) and Camping World Holdings (CWH +7.2% ) are all extending YTD gains.