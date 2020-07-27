The issue of Twitter (TWTR -2.5% ) workers who have heavy access to override user security - which emerged as the key factor in the company's recent damaging hacking - has been a struggle for years, former employees have told Bloomberg.

Some 1,500 workers can reset accounts, manage security and respond to potential content violations, and the former employees say that CEO Jack Dorsey and the board have been warned about the issue multiple times since 2015.

And two employees told Bloomberg that at one point in 2017 and 2018, some contractors had made a game of creating bogus help-desk tickets allowing them to peek into celebrity accounts to track personal data, including approximate locations.

Twitter reportedly required employees to take an online security training course last week.

A spokeswoman confirmed that oversight of user accounts includes 1,500 employees and contractors, but said “we have no indication that the partners we work with on customer service and account management played a part here" and that employees and contractors have access only to the tools they need to do their jobs.