American Electric Power (AEP -6.2% ) maintains sharp losses after the company responds to reports it supplied "dark money" to the campaigns that are the focus of a racketeering and bribery investigation of the activities surrounding House Bill 6.

"None of the alleged wrongful conduct in the criminal complaint involves AEP or its subsidiaries," President and CEO Nicholas Akins says. "We engaged and participated in the legislative process surrounding HB6 legally and ethically," adding that the company has not been contacted by the authorities conducting the probe.

"Neither AEP nor any of its subsidiaries made any contributions to Generation Now. AEP has made contributions to Empowering Ohio's Economy to support its mission of promoting economic and business development and educational programs in Ohio," Akins says.

AEP is getting some analyst support, with UBS saying investors are "overreacting" to the Ohio probe news, and Wells Fargo believing AEP's link to the case is "loose at best."