Schlumberger (SLB -0.1% ) is little changed after Citigroup upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $26 price target, raised from $20, after the company reported a surprise Q2 profit and said it would cut 20% of its workforce.

Shares looks cheap at current levels, Citi says, seeing a "greater than anticipated benefit from restructuring" with the company now "on course to achieve ~$5B in run-rate EBITDA in late 2022."

Schlumberger and rival Halliburton recently were upgraded at Cowen, citing cost savings as the most important drivers of share performance.

SLB's average Wall Street analyst estimate is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.