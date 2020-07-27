Investors are still pushing into Internet retail names as more data suggests that consumer shopping habits during the pandemic are evolving for the long term.

The list of gainers today includes Overstock.com (OSTK +10.9% ), Blue Apron (APRN +9.9% ), MercadoLibre (MELI +8.0% ), Farfetch (FTCH +5.2% ), Etsy (ETSY +4.6% ), eBay (EBAY +4.0% ), Shopify (SHOP +4.8% ), Wayfair (W +3.6% ), Fiverr (FVRR +5.7% ), Chewy (CHWY +2.2% ) and sector giant Amazon (AMZN +2.0% ).

For the year, the leading gainers in the sector are Overstock +655%, Fiverr +244% and Wayfair +147%. Of course, Overstock has a whole crypto business going on to skew the comparison.

See how the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) stacks up over time.