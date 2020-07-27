Albemarle (ALB -1.8% ) falls but trades off earlier lows, after Berenberg downgrades shares to Sell from Hold with a $68 price target, saying the stock has rallied 70% from March lows but lithium supplies have ramped up through the year despite weak demand.

Berenberg's Sebastian Bray says COVID-19 crisis has showcased a lack of supply discipline in the lithium industry, and notes spot prices continue to drag along lows even as estimated inventories remain high.

ALB's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.