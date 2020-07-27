Saying the recent pullback makes Coherent's (NASDAQ:COHR) OLED tech underappreciated, Longbow Research upgrades the company from Neutral to Buy with a $165 price target, a 28% upside.
Analyst Nikolay Todorov says positive near- and medium-term estimate revisions will be "driven by underappreciated OLED investment and services ramp up" across the next 12 months.
The analyst notes that sell-side estimates tend to get it wrong on Coherent's FPD outlook since the company doesn't provide bookings details.
Coherent shares are currently up 9.2% to $140.23. As of Friday's close, COHR shares were down 27% from this year's high