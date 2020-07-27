Saying the recent pullback makes Coherent's (NASDAQ:COHR) OLED tech underappreciated, Longbow Research upgrades the company from Neutral to Buy with a $165 price target, a 28% upside.

Analyst Nikolay Todorov says positive near- and medium-term estimate revisions will be "driven by underappreciated OLED investment and services ramp up" across the next 12 months.

The analyst notes that sell-side estimates tend to get it wrong on Coherent's FPD outlook since the company doesn't provide bookings details.