Discovery Metals (OTCQX:DSVMF +15.6% ) has arranged a nonbrokered institutional private placement to raise C$35M via issuance of 25.9M units, at C$1.35/unit.

Eric Sprott has agreed to invest C$15M as part of the placement, taking his holdings in Discovery to 27.1%.

Each unit comprises one share and 2-year 1/2 share purchase warrant, exercisable at C$1.75.

The proceeds will be used primarily to fund Discovery’s continuing exploration program at its 100%-owned Cordero silver project and Coahuila projects, both in Mexico.

A portion of the proceeds will be used for general working capital and business development purposes.