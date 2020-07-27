Aftermath Silver (OTCQB:AAGFF +8.8% ) has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with SSR Mining (SSRM +3.8% ) to purchase 100% of the Berenguela silver-copper project in Peru, in a stock transaction.

The project contains 98M ounces of silver measured & indicated plus 28M ounces of silver inferred.

Also, includes 624M pounds of in measured & indicated, and an additional 147M pounds in inferred.

Deal consideration of $13M includes staged cash payments, C$3M in Aftermath Silver shares, and a sliding scale net smelter returns royalty.