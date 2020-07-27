Moody's Investor Service downgrades the insurance financial strength ratings of Aspen Insurance U.K. Limited and Aspen Bermuda Limited to A3 from A2.

At the same time, the senior unsecured debt rating of Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) is cut to Baa2, the second-lowest investment-grade rating, from Baa1 and the preferred stock ratings are reduced to Ba (hyb) from Baa3.

Outlook for the ratings are revised to stable from negative.

The IFSR downgrade reflects Aspen's "diminished earnings power and difficulty in rebuilding balance sheet strength, both of which remain weaker than that of its peers and Moody's expectations," Moody's said in a statement.

Aspen's actions to reduce its risk profile — including exiting some business lines and selling its profitable global surety business to Amynta Group — have supported its regulatory capital ratio and reduce potential volatility in profits, but also diminished its earnings power and ability to rebuild capital organically, according to Moody's.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) acquired Aspen for ~$2.6B in February 2019.