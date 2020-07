Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is off 4.77% and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is down 2.71% after Hasbro (HAS -6.9% ) disappointed with its Q2 report. JAKKS Pacific (JAKK -0.9% ) is 1.11% lower . Product shortages and film delays cut into Hasbro's results for the quarter.

Hasbro thinks some of the operational challenges during the pandemic will fade in the current quarter. "We expect the environment to improve in the third quarter and set us up to execute a good holiday season," notes CEO Brian Goldner.

Find more details in the Hasbro earnings call transcript.