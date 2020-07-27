The United Arab Emirates has awarded a consortium including the development arm of China's JinkoSolar (JKS +6.6% ) and France's Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) the country's biggest solar project.

The plant will have a capacity of 2 GW and generate the equivalent electricity to power 160K local households per year.

The project is part of a public-private partnership in which JinkoPower and EDF Renewables will hold 20% each, while the remaining 60% will be owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. and Masdar.

The companies expect construction will begin by the end of this year, with commissioning planned for 2022.

JinkoSolar recently said it achieved a record large-area N-type mono-crystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency of 24.79%, topping the company's own prior record.