Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) fiscal Q1 adjusted net investment income per share of 11 cents declines from 19 cents in fiscal Q4.

GAAP NII for the quarter ended June 30 was 13 cents per share, easily beating the average analyst estimate of 2 cents, but down from 45 cents in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net asset value per common share of $10.87 at June 30, 2020 vs. $11.17 at March 31, 2020.

The Q/Q decrease was primarily due to $9.9M, or 30 cents per common share, of distributions paid to common shareholders, and $4.9M, or 15 cents per share, of net unrealized depreciation of investments, partially offset by $4.2M, or 13 cents per common share, of net investment income and $0.8M, or 2 cents per common share, of net realized gains on investments.

Fiscal Q1 total investment income of $10.7M vs. $13.1M consensus and $12.0M in the prior quarter, down 11% Q/Q.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $39,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 vs. net decrease of $37.6M in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"We believe we have sufficient levels of liquidity to support our existing portfolio companies, as necessary, and selectively deploy capital in new investment opportunities," the company said in its statement.

Conference call on July 29 at 8:30 AM ET.

