Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) is set to gain European Union antitrust approval to buy Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRBF) rail business, Reuters reports, in a deal that will make it the world's second largest train maker behind China's CRRC.

Alstom earlier this month offered concessions including the sale of a French rail factory, its Coradia Polyvalent regional train unit and a Bombardier commuter trains division and related production facilities at its Hennigsdorf site in Germany, after the European Commission voiced concerns about Alstom's greater market clout after the deal.

The Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 31.

Bombardier recently reported its cash usage for Q2 came in ~$500M better than previously expected.