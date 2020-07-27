Techs lead the charge as stocks finish strong

The market closed higher, ending with a familiar story of late strength and techs leading the way.
The S&P ended up 0.7%, the Dow closed up 0.4% and the Nasdaq finished up 1.7%.
Stocks overcame a morning dip after a report that the Senate GOP stimulus plan would cut jobless benefits to a flat $200/week temporarily. The full details of the plan are expected shortly after the closing bell.
The Info Tech sector was the leader, helped by chips, followed by Basic Materials, with spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) climbing 1.9% to a new record.
The Fab 5 finished in green, continuing to act as defensives at some times and growth stocks at others. Internet retail rallied ahead of Amazon's earnings later this week.