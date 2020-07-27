Techs lead the charge as stocks finish strong

The market closed higher, ending with a familiar story of late strength and techs leading the way.

The S&P ended up 0.7% , the Dow closed up 0.4% and the Nasdaq finished up 1.7% .

Stocks overcame a morning dip after a report that the Senate GOP stimulus plan would cut jobless benefits to a flat $200/week temporarily. The full details of the plan are expected shortly after the closing bell.