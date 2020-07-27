State Attorney General Xavier Becerra is examining Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) efforts to protect workers from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new court filing.

The investigation was revealed in a case where an Amazon grocery warehouse worker accused the company of inadequately protecting the staff.

A California state judge denied the employee's request to shutter the warehouse until proper health and safety measures were in place.

New York AG Letitia James is investigating the firing of Staten Island warehouse workers who led safety-related protests earlier this year.

Amazon will report earnings on Thursday. Last quarter, the company estimated about $4B of COVID-19 costs in Q2.