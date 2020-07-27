AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Gary Kain notes "significantly improved market condition during Q2. AGNC gains 4.1% in after-hours trading. "Interest rate volatility was muted as the Federal Reserve communicated its intention to hold short-term rates at current levels for several years," Kain said in a statement. "Against this favorable backdrop, risk assets rallied dramatically during the quarter. Equity markets, along with many credit centric fixed income sectors, recouped most of their first-quarter losses." Q2 net spread and dollar roll income per share of cents of 58 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and rises from 57 cents in Q1.

Includes 14 cents per common share of dollar roll income associated with AGNC's $15.7B average net long position in forward purchases and sales of agency MBS in the TBA market. Excludings 10 cents per common share of estimated "catch--up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate estimates.