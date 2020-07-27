J&J Snack Foods (JJSF +1.0% ) reports sales fell 34% in FQ3 and an operating loss was recorded as retail closing impacted results.

In a positive update, the company notes sales for the last 5 weeks of the quarter improved to being down ~24% from a year ago as parts of the economy that impact its operations began to open up.

"Our Retail division was strong as that end of the business continues to outperform the previous year. Much of the Foodservice locations are slow to open but we continue to see improvement during our current quarter," says J&J President Dan Fachner. The company is monitoring and making necessary adjustments to operations and expenses both for the short term and for the longer term.

Shares of JJSF are down 30% YTD amid the widespread pressure in the foodservice industry.

