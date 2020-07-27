F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) profits fell less than expected in its fiscal Q3 earnings, where it beat consensus on top and bottom lines and guided on the high side for current-quarter results.

Shares are up 2.5% postmarket.

Non-GAAP revenues (reported now because of the Shape Security acquisition) rose 4% to $586M; of that, software revenue rose 43%.

Non-GAAP net income reached $134M, down from a year-ago $152M; the figure excludes $51M in stock-based compensation, $13M in acquisition-related charges, $11M in amortization of purchased intangible assets, and $3M in facility-exit costs.

“Customers continue to look to F5 to enable their mission-critical application needs and increasingly, are deploying a combination of F5 solutions spanning our F5, Nginx and Shape multi-cloud application services portfolio,” says CEO François Locoh-Donou.

For Q4, it's guiding to EPS of $2.30-$2.42, above consensus for $2.26, and revenues of $595M-$615M vs. consensus for $597.5M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

