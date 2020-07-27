Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Q2 core FFO per unit of 41 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 40 cents and rises from 40 cents in Q1.

Q2 total operating revenue of $33.5M fell 0.3% Q/Q but still beat the consensus estimate of $32.9M.

Collected 98% of cash rents owed during Q2 with remaining 2% of cash rents being rent deferrals to be paid in full no later than March 2021.

Core FFO increased primarily due to a decrease in interest expense from debt repaid during Q2 2020 as well as a decrease in the LIBOR rate. This was partially offset by a decrease in rental income from properties that went vacant after Q1 2020.

Since the end of the quarter, GOOD collected 99% of July cash rent, renewed the lease in its Richmond, VA, building for an additional six years, sold one property for $11.4M, and repaid $4.0M variable debt on the property it sold.

Conference call on July 28 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Gladstone Commercial FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 27)