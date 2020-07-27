Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) reports finalized FQ1 results after computing non-cash impairment charges on its intangible assets.

"COVID-19 had a material impact on our financial performance in the fiscal 2021 first quarter and on the market valuations, discount rates and other inputs used in our intangibles valuation analysis," notes CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. Chairman and CEO.

Hooker says it it recorded $44.3M in non-cash impairment charges to write down goodwill and certain trade names in its Home Meridian segment and goodwill in the Shenandoah division of its Domestic Upholstery segment.

CFO Paul Huckfeldt notes the company could not consider the 50% rebound in our share price since quarter-end in the valuation, which contributed to the magnitude of the charge.

Shares of Hooker are now down just 18.37% YTD.

Source: Press Release