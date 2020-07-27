Chip packaging and test services provider Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) reports upside Q2 results driven by 31% Y/Y revenue growth.

Gross margin was 16.4%, up from 13.8% in last year's quarter. Operating margin increased from 2.5% to 7.4%.

EBITDA rose from $149M to $209M.

As of June 30, cash and equivalents totaled $1.1B and total debt was $1.5B.

Q3 outlook has revenue of $1.2-1.3B, gross margin of 15-18%, and $0.17-0.35 EPS.

“We expect sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by the launch of flagship smart phones, including more 5G models where we have a strong footprint. We believe mid- and long-term growth drivers remain intact, and we will continue to invest in markets, including 5G, high performance computing and IoT, where we see the highest potential for growth,” says CEO Giel Rutten.

FY20 capex is estimated at $550M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release. .