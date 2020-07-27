Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is up 7% in the wake of Q2 earnings where its beat expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues grew 5.8% vs. a predicted decline, with strength in maintenance service revenues and device sales.

That led to a GAAP net loss of $3.5M; adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.7M.

Deferred revenue and backlog combined at June 30 were $127.5M, up 10% year-over-year.

Revenue breakout: Device, $17.1M (up 17.9%); Software, $6.85M (down 20.6%); Maintenance and supports, $19M (up 12.2%); Professional services and training, $4.4M (down 6.3%).

Liquidity was $233.9M at June 30, vs. $229.9M as of Dec. 31.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release