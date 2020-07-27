Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) says it has engaged advisors to assist with its plans to evaluate several alternatives, including seeking a restructuring, amendment or refinancing of our debt through a private restructuring or reorganization under applicable bankruptcy law.

Later in its 10-Q filing, TLRD says a bankruptcy filing is likely.

Shares of Tailored Brands closed at $0.59 today after a 9.60% drop.

Retail distress: The running list of bankruptcy filings in the retail sector since the pandemic started includes Ascena Retail, RTW Retailwinds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, Tuesday Morning, GNC Holdings and J. Crew.