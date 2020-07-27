Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $1.81 misses the consensus estimate by a penny and increased from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $437.0M falls short of the average analyst estimate of $448.9M and increased from $373.9M in the year-ago quarter.

ARE falls 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Q2 net operating income (cash basis) of $1.1B, annualized, rose 18% Y/Y; Q2 same-property net operating income growth of 0.6% and 2.5% (cash basis) Y/Y.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $7.26-$7.34, up slightly from $7.25-$7.35 guidance issued on April 27, 2020.

Maintains 2020 net operating income increase (cash basis) guidance at 4.5%-6.5%.

Reduces guidance for interest expense to $170M-$180M vs. previous range of $185M-$195M.

Conference call on July 28 at 3:00 PM ET.

