According to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), the new Quick Charge 5 standard is the fastest commercial charging technology for Android devices.

The fast charging platform supports more than 100W charging power in a smartphone.

Qualcomm says users can charge a smartphone from 0 to 50% in five minutes or fully charge within 15 minutes.

Quick Charge 5 is reportedly up to 70% more efficient and 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4 and 4+.

Quick Charge 5 is currently sampling with customers and expected to appear in commercial devices in Q3.