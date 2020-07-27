Franklin Templeton, subsidiary of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), appointed 30-year industry veteran Adam Spector as EVP, Head of Global Distribution; effective October 1, 2020, subject to the firm’s acquisition completion of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) on July 31, 2020.

Spector currently serves as managing partner of Brandywine Global Investment Management, a specialist investment organization within Legg Mason; he will retain that role as he takes on this broader strategic role for the combined firm.

Until Mr. Spector assumes the new role, Johnson and Jed Plafker, recently appointed to as EVP, Global Alliances and New Business Strategies, will continue to co-lead the company’s corporate-level distribution efforts.

Legg Mason acquisition will lead Franklin Templeton's total AUM to ~$1.4T globally with strength in core fixed income, active equities and alternatives and expansion of multi-asset solutions capabilities amid rising client demand for comprehensive, outcome-oriented investment solutions.

In order to increase its regional client-focus and growth, Franklin's new distribution model is organized into four regions - U.S., Asia Pacific, EMEA and Americas ex-U.S.