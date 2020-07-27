In 2018, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced signing a multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs.

Apple has since debuted the shows "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club."

Now, Variety reports that "The Oprah Conversation" will premiere premiere on Apple TV+ on July 30.

The series will feature virtual interviews with the likes of "How to Be an Antiracist" author Ibram X. Kendi and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

Original content is vital for Apple TV+, which didn't launch with the massive content catalog of Disney+.

The streaming service contributes to Apple's Services revenue, which reported $6.3B in revenue in fiscal Q2, a quarterly sales record.