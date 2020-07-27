Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) jumps ~25% AH, in reaction to its sale of its Priority Review Voucher (PRV) to Merck (NYSE:MRK).

The PRV was granted in conjunction with the FDA approval of ERVEBO, a vaccine developed by Merck, for the prevention of the Zaire Ebola virus disease.

The total value of the PRV was $100M, Lumos Pharma will receive ~$60M that will be received in two non-contingent payments, $34M in 2020 and $26M in Q1 of 2021.

These funds along with cash position is anticipated to be sufficient to support Lumos's Phase 2b clinical trial read-out, of its lead drug LUM-201 in patients with Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency, prior to the end of 2020